AGNC Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 6:13 pm
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $651 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $448 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $423 million.

AGNC Investment shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.20, a drop of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

