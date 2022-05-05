Appian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its first quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $114.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 37 cents per share to a loss of 33 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $102.8 million to $104.8 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 82 cents per share to a loss of 77 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $453 million to $457 million.

Appian shares have fallen 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $47.18, a drop of 54% in the last 12 months.

