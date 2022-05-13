Arlington Asset Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAIC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.