Arlington Asset Investment: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 5:05 am
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 5 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $7.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.90. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

