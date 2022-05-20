Booz Allen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $90.9 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share. The defense contractor posted revenue... READ MORE

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $90.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 86 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.24 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $466.7 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.36 billion.

Booz Allen expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.45 per share.

Booz Allen shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined almost 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAH

