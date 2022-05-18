On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 18, 2022 3:17 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $2.81 to $109.59 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $2.82 to $109.11 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 22 cents to $3.72 a gallon. June heating oil fell 13 cents to $3.67 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $8.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $3 to $1,815.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 21 cents to $21.54 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.18 a pound.

The dollar fell to 128.11 Japanese yen from 129.42 yen. The euro fell to $1.0474 from $1.0543.

Top Stories