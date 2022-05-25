On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 3:36 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 56 cents to $110.33 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.87 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $8.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $19.10 to $1,846.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery...

READ MORE

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 56 cents to $110.33 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 47 cents to $114.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents to $3.83 a gallon. June heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.87 a gallon. June natural gas rose 17 cents to $8.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $19.10 to $1,846.30 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 19 cents to $21.87 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 127.32 Japanese yen from 126.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.0688 from $1.0725.

        How are federal agencies actively pursuing ways to improve the interactions with their constituents?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|1 2022 - FAR Supplement - EPAAR -...
6|1 Assured Neuro Symbolic Learning and...
6|1 Raising the Game: Better Tools for K-12...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories