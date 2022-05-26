On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 4:44 pm
In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.

