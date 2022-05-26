On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 7:36 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $536.4 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.98 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.9 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.74 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.80 to $8.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $27.76 billion to $28.14 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

