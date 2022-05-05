Dominion Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $711 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share.

