EPlus: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $451.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $105.6 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

