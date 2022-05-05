Gannett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The newspaper company posted revenue of $748.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Gannett said it expects revenue in the range of $780 million to $790 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion.

