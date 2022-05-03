Genworth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $149 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 25 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.86 billion.

