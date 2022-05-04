Trending:
Gladstone Commercial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 6:05 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $15.3 million, or 40 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $324,000, or 1 cent per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $35.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOD

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories