Gladstone Investment: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $16.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 20 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $19.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.3 million, or $3.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $72.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GAIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GAIN

