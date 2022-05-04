On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Graham Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 8:36 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $95.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $19.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.76 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $914.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

Top Stories