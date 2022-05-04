Graham Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $95.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $19.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $12.76 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $914.7 million in the period.

