Grains lower, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Jul. declined 46.75 cents at $12.3075 a bushel; Jul. corn dropped 19.25 cents at $7.8150 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 12 cents at $6.4175 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans lost 15.25 cents at $16.6275 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.50 cents at $1.3150 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 1.32 cents at $1.5585 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs was up .95 cent at $1.0610 a pound.

