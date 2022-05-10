Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May was unchanged at $10.8325 a bushel; May corn was up 2 cents at $7.8650 bushel, May oats lost 16.25 cents at $6.2925 a bushel; while May soybeans rose 9 cents at $16.30 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.15 cents at $1.3240 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .88 cent $1.5892 a pound; while May lean hogs was up .20 cent at $1.0107 a pound.

