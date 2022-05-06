Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

Wheat for May was up 1 cent at $10.97 a bushel; May corn was off 11.50 cents at $7.9225 bushel, May oats declined 32 cents at $6.5750 a bushel; while May soybeans lost 23 cents at $16.6550 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle lost 1.02 cents at $1.3275 a pound; May feeder cattle fell .77 cent $1.5955 a pound; while May lean hogs was off .60 cent at $1.0220 a pound.

