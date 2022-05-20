On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

The Associated Press
May 20, 2022 3:43 pm
Wheat for Jul. declined 31.75 cents at $11.6875 a bushel; Jul. corn was off 4.50 cents at $7.7875 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 15 cents $6.1275 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans rose 14.75 cents at $17.0525 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle was up .07 cent at $1.3157 a pound; May feeder cattle was off .72 cent at $1.5340 a pound; while Jun. lean hogs rose 3.57 cents at $1.0887 a pound.

