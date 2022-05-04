Trending:
Hamilton Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 6:36 pm
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 51 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period.

