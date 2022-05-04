Host Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $279 million, or 39 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 26 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $116 million, or 16 cents per share.

The lodging real estate investment trust posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $948 million.

