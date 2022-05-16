On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022
Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly lower on Wall Street Monday, extending the market’s losing streak.

The S&P 500 gave up an afternoon gain and ended down 0.4%. The benchmark index is on a six-week losing streak.

Tech companies were among the biggest losers, pulling the Nasdaq down 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended barely in the green.

The S&P 500 fell 15.88 points, or 0.4%, to 4,008.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.76 points, or 0.1%, to 32,223.42.

The Nasdaq fell 142.21 points, or 1.2%, to 11,662.79.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.24 points, or 0.5%, to 1,783.43.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 758.17 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is down 4,114.88 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,982.18 points, or 25.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 461.89 points, or 20.6%.

Top Stories