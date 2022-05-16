On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JetBlue, Vulcan Materials fall; Carvana, ManTech rise

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 4:11 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

ManTech International Corp., up $12.32 to $94.29.

Investment firm Carlyle Group is buying the defense contractor in an all-cash deal valued at $4.2 billion.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 61 cents to $9.45.

The airline is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines to counter Frontier Airlines’ rival offer.

Rattler Midstream LP, up $1.82 to $14.67.

Diamondback Energy is buying the remainder of the oil and natural gas services provider that it doesn’t already own.

McDonald’s Corp., down $1 to $244.04.

The hamburger chain has started the process of selling its business in Russia.

Carvana Co., up 9 cents to $38.40.

The online used car dealer’s updated operating plan was well received by investors.

Vulcan Materials Co., down $7.89 to $160.13.

The Mexican government suspended a customs permit for the construction materials supplier’s Mexican subsidiary.

Bank of America Corp., down 36 cents to $34.81.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

XPO Logistics Inc., down $1.95 to $50.91.

The trucking company is reportedly considering selling its freight forwarding unit.

Top Stories