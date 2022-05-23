On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
JPMorgan Chase, Electronic Arts rise; Broadcom, Amazon fall

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 4:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Broadcom Inc., down $16.83 to $526.36.

The chipmaker is reportedly offering to buy cloud-computing company VMware.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $3.01 to $133.77.

The maker of “The Sims” and other video games is reportedly considering offering itself for sale.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $7.26 to $124.60.

The bank gave investors an encouraging update on its financial forecasts.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $7.50 to $123.62.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games completed its buyout of “Farmville” maker Zynga.

Bank of America Corp., up $2.01 to $35.87.

Banks gained ground along with rising bond yields, which permit them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $2.04 to $38.35.

The copper miner’s stock rose along with the metal’s price.

Pfizer Inc., up 41 cents to $52.88.

The drug developer said three small doses of its COVID-19 vaccine protect kids under 5.

Amazon.com Inc., down 68 cents to $2,151.14.

The online retail giant is reportedly looking to cut some of its warehouse capacity as the pandemic-driven surge fades.

Top Stories