Leidos: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $175 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.58 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The security and engineering company posted revenue of $3.49 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

Leidos expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.9 billion to $14.3 billion.

