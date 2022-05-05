Liquidity Services: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The surplus equipment company posted revenue of $68.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Liquidity Services expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 25 cents.

