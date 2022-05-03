MacroGenics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $66.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.08.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 84 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period.

