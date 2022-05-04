Maximus: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $50.1 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.07 to $4.57 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMS

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.