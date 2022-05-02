On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Medifast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 5:37 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $41.8 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $3.59 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $417.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

