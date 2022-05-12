On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 2:03 pm
< a min read
      

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The bank, based in Blacksburg, Virginia, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg posted revenue of $13.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NKSH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NKSH

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories