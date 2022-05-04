Parsons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $20.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $949.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.2 million.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

