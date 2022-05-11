Performance Food: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $23.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $13.08 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.11 billion.

Performance Food expects full-year revenue in the range of $50.5 billion to $51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

