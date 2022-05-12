On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 7:12 am
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its first quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The physician practice management company posted revenue of $313.8 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $296.4 million.

Privia Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.23 billion to $1.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRVA

