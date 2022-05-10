Senseonics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GERMANTOWN, Md. (AP) _ Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $86.7 million.

The Germantown, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 million.

Senseonics expects full-year revenue in the range of $14 million to $18 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SENS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SENS

