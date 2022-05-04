On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sinclair: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 7:53 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.59 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $35.39. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment gains, were 37 cents per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period.

