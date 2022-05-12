On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sotherly Hotels: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 6:44 am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $1.2 million, or 7 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.5 million, or 15 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $38.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

