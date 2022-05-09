On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Supernus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 9, 2022 4:42 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Monday reported profit of $25.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $680 million.

        Ask the CIO: Department of Homeland Security: During this webinar, learn how the Department of Homeland Security evolving its IT to meet the demands of the current landscape.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|16 2022 SOFIC
5|16 Balanced Scorecard Professional...
5|16 QlikWorld 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories