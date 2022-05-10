On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Synalloy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 10, 2022 4:55 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period.

_____

Top Stories