Synalloy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported earnings of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

