On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Tesla, Occidental rise; New Relic, Merck fall

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Motorola Solutions Inc., up $13.75 to $215.29.

The communications equipment maker’s first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tesla Inc., up $41.59 to $769.59.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

CEO Elon Musk suspended his plan to buy social media company Twitter.

New Relic Inc., down $1.22 to $46.60.

The cloud-based software analytics company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Natural Alternatives International Inc., up $1.47 to $10.48.

Investors were encouraged by the nutritional supplement maker’s financial results and forecast.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up 55 cents to $6.76.

The owner of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant chains gave investors an encouraging business update.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $4.86 to $64.08.

        Read more: Business News

The energy company gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 90 cents to $5.33.

The electric air taxi developer’s first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., down 42 cents to $90.41.

The drug developer and some peers slipped as the sector lagged the broader market.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories