Trex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $71.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $339.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

