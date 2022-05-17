On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
United Airlines, Abbott rise; Walmart, Fluor fall

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 4:21 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Walmart Inc., down $16.86 to $131.35.

The nation’s largest retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year as it grapples with surging inflation.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $3.43 to $46.97.

The airline raised its revenue forecast for the current quarter as demand for travel improves.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $12.97 to $123.08.

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter profits.

Stratasys Ltd., up $2.18 to $19.30.

The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Abbott Laboratories, up $4.83 to $114.54.

The infant formula maker will restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

Citigroup Inc., up $3.59 to $51.05.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holding company revealed new stakes in the bank and several other companies.

Caterpillar Inc., up $5.90 to $213.09.

The maker of backhoes and bulldozers announced a $15 billion stock buyback program.

Fluor Corp., down $1.98 to $25.20.

The U.S. government cancelled a contract that has been beneficial to the engineering and operations company.

