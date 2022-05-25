Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $647 million in the period. For the year, the company reported profit of $86.6 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

