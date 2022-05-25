On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 25, 2022 5:09 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Universal Corp. (UVV) on Wednesday reported earnings of $25.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $647 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.6 million, or $3.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.1 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UVV

Top Stories