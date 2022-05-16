FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks waver in choppy trading

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are wavering in choppy trading on Wall Street in the midst of a losing streak that has brought the market down for six weeks in a row.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. Technology stocks and retailers fell broadly, while energy stocks gained ground. Bond yields fell.

Spirit Airlines rose after JetBlue said it would make a hostile offer for the budget carrier after Spirit rebuffed its earlier bid. ManTech surged after investment firm Carlyle Group said it will buy the defense contractor.

JETBLUE-SPIRIT

Rebuffed by Spirit, JetBlue goes hostile in takeover bid

UNDATED (AP) — JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for Spirit Airlines and asking Spirit shareholders to reject a proposed $2.9 billion acquisition by Frontier Airlines.

Spirit shareholders are scheduled to vote June 10 on the Frontier bid, which is favored by the Spirit board. Spirit has cited uncertainty about regulatory approval of JetBlue’s $3.6 billion offer for the Florida budget carrier.

JetBlue said Monday that Frontier’s offer is high risk and low value.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE

Biden offers logistics support to ease formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is offering formula manufacturers and retailers transportation and logistics support to ease the nationwide shortage of baby formula. This comes as the administration works to bring the largest domestic plant back on line after it was shut down early this year due to safety issues.

The White House says it is working with all major formula producers to boost production, including reaching out to their suppliers to encourage them to prioritize production and delivery of formula ingredients.

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula that has forced parents of infants to go to significant lengths to feed their children.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MCDONALD’S

McDonald’s to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s says it’s started the process of selling its Russian business, which includes 850 restaurants that employ 62,000 people. The fast food giant pointed to the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, saying holding on to its business in Russia “is no longer tenable, nor is it consistent with McDonald’s values.”

The Chicago-based company had temporarily closed its stores in Russia but was still paying employees. On Monday, it said it would seek to have a Russian buyer hire its employees and pay them until the sale closes. It didn’t identify a prospective buyer.

McDonald’s said it plans to start removing golden arches and other symbols and signs with its name.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-RENAULT

French carmaker Renault to sell Russian operations to Moscow

UNDATED (AP) — Russia will take control of French car manufacturer Renault’s operations in the country and resurrect a Soviet-era auto brand. The news marks the first major nationalization of a foreign business since the war with Ukraine began.

Renault says it would sell its majority stake in Avtovaz to a state-run research institute known as NAMI. Avtovaz is best known for its Lada brand. The Moscow city government is taking over a Renault factory in the city and wants to bring back the Moskvich brand.

The new owners will have to grapple with a shortage of imported electronics for cars.

EUROPE-ECONOMY

EU cuts forecast for economic growth as war’s fallout widens

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slashed its forecasts for economic growth in the 27-nation bloc amid the prospect of a drawn-out Russian war in Ukraine and disruptions to energy supplies.

The EU’s executive arm said today that gross domestic product will expand 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. It’s the European Commission’s first economic predictions since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The previous outlook, expected growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023.

The war suddenly darkened what was a generally bright economic picture for the EU. Early this year, European policymakers were counting on solid, if weaker, growth while grappling with surging inflation triggered by a global energy squeeze.

BIDEN-INFRASTRUCTURE

6 months in, Biden’s infrastructure plan has 4,300 projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been six months since President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion infrastructure package into law. The government said today that there are 4,300 projects underway with more than $110 billion in funding announced.

The Biden administration is publicly heralding that achievement as this year’s midterm politics intensify. White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu says the roads, bridges and other projects are laying “a foundation for tremendous growth into the future.”

Pushing against that achievement are a down stock market, inflation near a 40-year peak, a Russian war in Ukraine that’s pushing up energy costs and the pessimism many Americans feel about the economy’s health.

CALIFORNIA-WOMEN ON BOARDS

Judge: California’s women on boards law is unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch sued over the law, saying it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a statute that violates the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota. The state attorney’s general office countered that the law didn’t create a quota because boards could add seats for female directors without stripping men of their positions. The state said the law was necessary to reverse a culture of discrimination.

Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued her ruling Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

STARBUCKS-TRAVEL

Starbucks will cover travel for workers seeking abortions

UNDATED (AP) — Starbucks says it will pay travel expenses for U.S. employees to access abortion or gender-confirmation procedures if those services aren’t available within 100 miles of a worker’s home. The Seattle coffee chain says the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

Starbucks is among the most high-profile companies to adopt a travel benefit in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court which would abolish the nationwide right to abortion. Amazon is also covering up to $4,000 in travel and lodging expenses for employees seeking abortions or gender-confirmation procedures.

PHILANTHROPY-OBAMA-AIRBNB-SCHOLARSHIP

Obama, Airbnb’s Brian Chesky launch $100M in scholarships

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, Brian Chesky, has donated $100 million to the Obama Foundation to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in public service and includes multiple stipends for travel.

Former President Barack Obama announced the new program called the Voyager Scholarship, with Chesky today. The scholarships will grant $50,000 to rising juniors to cover tuition costs over two years as well as $10,000 to fund a summer experience along with an Airbnb credit. Grantees will also get a credit with Airbnb worth $2,000 a year for 10 years after graduation.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also gave the foundation $100 million last year.

CARLYLE GROUP-MANTECH-ACQUISITION

Carlyle Group to acquire ManTech in $4.2B all-cash deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington, D.C.-based investment firm Carlyle Group is buying defense contractor ManTech in an all-cash deal valued at $4.2 billion. The companies made the announcement today.

Shareholders of Virginia-based ManTech will receive $96 per share in cash, a 32% premium on ManTech’s closing share price of $72.82 on February 2, the last trading day before media reported of a potential deal. The offer to ManTech is also 17% premium to Friday’s closing price of $81.97. Shares of ManTech jumped more than 15% in premarket trading Monday, to $94.30.

The deal is expected to close this year.

