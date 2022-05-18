FINANCIAL MARKETS Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve’s chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose to stay above $110 per barrel.

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St gain, Powell warns on rates

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose and the Federal Reserve’s chairman said it will raise interest rates further if needed to cool inflation.

Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose to stay above $110 per barrel.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose by an unusually wide daily margin of 2% after positive U.S. retail sales data helped to offset concern about inflation. Fed chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will “have to consider moving more aggressively” if inflation that is at a four-decade high fails to ease.

JAPAN-ECONOMY

Japan’s quarterly economy contracts as energy prices soar

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy shrank at an annual rate of 1% in the first quarter, as rising prices and COVID-19 restrictions deadened spending and investment.

The Cabinet Office says Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of the value of a nation’s products and services, contracted 0.2% in January-March compared to the previous quarter, as household consumption and government investments fell.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent energy prices soaring, a big minus for resource-poor Japan.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK inflation hits 40-year high amid Russia’s war in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate rose to the highest level in 40 years last month as Russia’s war in Ukraine fueled further increases in food and fuel prices.

The Office of Natoinal Statistics says consumer price inflation accelerated to 9% in the 12 months through April, from 7% the previous month. That is the highest rate since sometime in 1982, when inflation reached 11%, according to statistical modeling by the ONS.

Millions of households across Britain were hit with a 54% jump in gas and electricity bills last month after regulators boosted the energy price cap to reflect previous increases in wholesale prices. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put further pressure on food and energy prices.

JETBLUE-SPIRIT-FRONTIER

Flight attendants’ union supports Frontier-Spirit merger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest U.S. union for flight attendants is backing Frontier Airlines’ bid to buy Spirit Airlines.

The Association of Flight Attendants announced its position Tuesday. The union represents crews at both airlines, and says it has a deal that will protect flight attendants from furloughs during the merger process.

JetBlue Airways is also trying to buy Spirit, and flight attendants at JetBlue are represented by a different union. Mergers in the heavily unionized airline industry are often complicated by difficulty in combining separate work forces.

CRUISE SHIP-WOMAN OVERBOARD

Search ends for woman who fell from cruise ship in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 40-year-old woman who fell overboard off a cruise ship in southeast Alaska.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Ali Blackburn says the effort ended Tuesday after searching for the woman for about nine hours. The search was conducted by boat and a helicopter in the waters near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal, which is about 20 miles west of the state capital, Juneau.

he captain of the cruise ship Celebrity Solstice reported the missing woman at 3 a.m. Tuesday. The woman’s name has not been released.

DOMINION-OFFSHORE WIND

Ratepayer advocates seek protections in offshore wind case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State regulators considering whether to approve Dominion Energy Virginia’s plans for a nearly $10 billion offshore wind farm are being asked to consider extra protections to shield customers from possible cost overruns and other project risks.

No party to the regulatory proceeding is asking that the State Corporation Commission reject outright the planned 176-turbine project off the coast of Virginia Beach. But attorneys representing the interests of the utility’s customers and environmental groups have sought to make the case that because of the project’s enormous cost and complexity, commissioners should consider various protections, such as a cost cap or independent monitor.

SECURITIES FRAUD-ALLIANZ CHARGES

Prosecutors: NYC investment adviser blamed in $5B fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say bus drivers and charitable groups were among victims who lost $5 billion from private investment funds once worth $11 billion.

Conspiracy, securities fraud and obstruction of justice charges were brought Tuesday against the former chief investment officer of a series of funds at Allianz Global Investors, one of the world’s largest financial services and insurance companies. And authorities says a U.S. subsidiary of Allianz will plead guilty to charges and pay billions of dollars in fines and restitution.

An indictment charges Gregoire Tournant with defrauding investors in a series of investment funds managed by Allianz from 2014 through March 2020. Tournant turned himself in Tuesday morning in Denver. Tournant’s lawyers say he was unfairly targeted.

NIELSENS

Nielsen list illustrates power of franchises for networks

NEW YORK (AP) — With the broadcast television season winding down and most scripted series about to go into hibernation for the summer, it’s instructive to look at the power of network franchises.

Of the Nielsen company’s 20 most popular scripted series on the air last week, 12 were parts of franchises — the three “Chicago” dramas on NBC, the three “FBI” shows on CBS, for example. That’s without counting the CBS comedy “Young Sheldon,” even though it began life as a spinoff to “The Big Bang Theory.”

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.