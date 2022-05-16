On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
WidePoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 6:16 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $393,000 in its first quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY

