WidePoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported a loss of $393,000 in its first quarter.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period.

