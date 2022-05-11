On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Xometry: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 7:54 am
DERWOOD, Md. (AP) _ Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its first quarter.

The Derwood, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $91.5 million to $93.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $392 million to $400 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

