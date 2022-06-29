AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:07 a.m. EDT

Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion WASHINGTON (AP) — Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring users to confirm their age before letting them view posts offering information about the procedure. Over the last day, several abortion advocacy Instagram pages have found their posts or stories were hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.” The Associated Pres identified a half-dozen other posts that... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Instagram is blocking posts that mention abortion from public view, in some cases requiring users to confirm their age before letting them view posts offering information about the procedure. Over the last day, several abortion advocacy Instagram pages have found their posts or stories were hidden with a warning that described the posts as “sensitive content.” The Associated Pres identified a half-dozen other posts that mentioned the word “abortion” and were subsequently covered up by Instagram. All of the posts were informational in nature, and none of the posts featured photos of abortions.

EXPLAINER: Abortion, tech and surveillance

With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that vacuum up personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. One fear is that law enforcement or vigilantes could use data troves from Facebook, Google and other social platforms against people seeking ways to end unwanted pregnancies. History has repeatedly demonstrated that whenever people’s personal data is tracked and stored, there’s always a risk that it could be misused or abused.

US consumer confidence slumps to lowest level in 16 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slipped to its lowest level in 16 months as persistent inflation and rising interest rates have Americans as pessimistic as they’ve been about the future in almost a decade. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to 98.7 in June from 103.2 in May and the second straight monthly decline and the lowest level since February 2021. The business research group’s expectations index, based on consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor market conditions, tumbled in June to 66.4 — its lowest level since 2013.

G-7 leaders united behind Ukraine, aim at Kremlin oil money

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies have struck a united stance to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” as Russia’s invasion grinds on. They vowed to hit Russia with immediate and severe economic pain for its invasion. Part of that could be steps to cap Russia’s income from oil sales that are financing the war. The final statement from the Group of Seven sets up more discussion in the weeks ahead to explore measures to bar import of Russian oil above a certain level. Leaders also agreed on a ban on imports of Russian gold and to step up aid to countries hit with food shortages by the blockade on Ukraine grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Turkey lifts its objections to Sweden, Finland joining NATO

MADRID (AP) — Turkey has agreed to lift its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in an impasse clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine. After urgent talks, alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-held nonaligned status. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups that Turkey considers terrorists. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told the AP that the membership should be completed “the sooner the better.”

China’s Baidu races Waymo, GM to develop self-driving cars

BEIJING (AP) — Baidu Inc. is China’s highest-profile competitor in a multibillion-dollar race with Alphabet Inc.’s Waymo and General Motors Co.’s Cruise to create self-driving cars. Baidu is test-driving more than 500 self-driving vehicles on the streets of Beijing and other Chinese cities. The company and a rival, Pony.ai, received China’s first licenses in April to operate taxis with no one in the driver’s seat but a safety supervisor on board. Baidu says its technology, if successful, could make driving cheaper and safer. Autonomous driving is part of an array of emerging technologies from artificial intelligence to renewable energy that Chinese companies are pouring billions of dollars into trying to create, urged on by the ruling Communist Party.

Asian shares track Wall St drop as inflation fears drag on

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have retreated in Asia after another broad decline on Wall Street as markets remain gripped by uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession. U.S. futures rose while oil prices fell back. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, and the Nasdaq fell 3% after The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence fell in June to its lowest level in more than a year. It cited concerns over inflation, including rising prices for gas and food. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 3.17%.

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts reaches labor deal with workers

BOSTON (AP) — More than 200 employees at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have ratified a contract that includes better pay and benefits. The unionized workers are joining a wave of other recent union developments at some of the nation’s most prestigious museums. Officials said Tuesday that the collective bargaining agreement is the first since museum workers voted to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110 in November 2020. The union’s president says the contract provides a more equitable compensation structure and a democratic voice for the staff. The union represents 227 of the museum’s administrative, technical, curatorial and conservation employees.

Russia working on Taliban ties, Putin says in Tajikistan

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia is trying to build relations with the Taliban and that Russia wants to see all the ethnic groups in Afghanistan take part in running the country. Putin’s statement Tuesday came in a meeting with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan during his visit trip abroad since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict. “We are doing everything so that the situation in that country normalizes,” Putin said in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital. “We are working from the premise that all ethnic groups in Afghanistan, as was already said, must properly participate in running the country,” he said.

FTC sues Walmart for scammers’ use of money transfer unit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission says it has sued Walmart for allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists who the agency says fleeced hundreds of millions of dollars from consumers. In its lawsuit, the FTC alleges that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores. The agency says Walmart didn’t properly train its employees, failed to alert customers, and used procedures that allowed fraudsters to cash out at its stores. The FTC is asking the court to order Walmart to return money to consumers and impose civil penalties on the company. Walmart called the lawsuit factually flawed and legally baseless.

