AP Business SummaryBrief at 1:34 a.m. EDT

LONDON (AP) — Russia has defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution more than a century ago, further alienating the country from the global financial system amid its war in Ukraine. Moscow owed $100 million in interest on two bonds that was originally due May 27. A 30-day grace period expired Sunday, and rating agency company Moody’s on Monday declared the country to be in default. The U.S. ended Russia’s ability to pay international investors through American banks. Russia says it has the money to pay but Western sanctions created “artificial obstacles” by freezing its foreign currency reserves held abroad.

Oil price cap could strike Russia’s war chest — if enforced

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the world’s biggest developed economies are looking for ways to cut off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s oil money, which is helping finance the war against Ukraine. So far, many Western customers are simply shunning Russian oil. But Asian customers are picking up the slack, and Russia is still making money from oil despite selling at a discount as the price of crude has shot up. Members of the Group of Seven developed economies are looking at a price cap for oil that would fight energy inflation while cutting into Kremlin revenue. The big question is, can it be enforced?

Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure. Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts. The platforms’ parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.

EXPLAINER: How a G-7 ban on Russian gold would work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia appears to have defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, and the U.S. and its allies are taking aim at the former Soviet Union’s second-largest export industry after energy — gold. On Tuesday, the Group of Seven nations will formally announce a ban on Russian gold imports in their latest round of sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. A White House official says the ban is yet another way to block off paths between the Russian economy and the broader global financial system.

Asian shares mixed after wobbly day on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares are mixed after a wobbly day on Wall Street as markets cooled off following a rare winning week. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures were little changed. On Monday, the S&P 500 edged 0.3% lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. Small-company stocks rose. Declines in technology and communication stocks, and in several big retailers and travel-related companies weighed on the market. Stocks closed out last week with solid gains and the S&P 500 had its best day in two years on Friday.

Average US gasoline price drops 4 cents to $5.05 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell by 4 cents in the past two weeks to $5.05 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says it’s the first drop in nine weeks. She says oil prices fell sharply amid deepening global inflation fears. She also expects further drops. However, the average price at the pump as of Friday was still $1.90 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.39 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $4.39 per gallon.

Japan’s Toshiba shareholders approve 13 nominations to board

TOKYO (AP) — Toshiba shareholders approved 13 nominated directors to its board, as the Japanese technology giant struggles to restore its one-time glory and set a clear leadership direction. Chief Executive Taro Shimada said Toshiba Corp. is forging ahead with clean energy, infrastructure projects, data services, devices and storage, and was boosting profitability and sales. Several shareholders expressed concern about the future of Toshiba, saying its management appeared confused and its brand image negative. Toshiba has been studying privatization as an option, as it tries to move ahead with the latest restructuring plan. Some potential investor partners are recommending privatization.

Company buying Trump’s social media app faces subpoenas

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to buy Donald Trump’s new social media business disclosed Monday that it has received subpoenas from a federal grand jury in New York. Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. dropped almost 10% Monday as the company reported that the subpoenas and related investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission could delay, impede or even prevent its acquisition of the maker of Trump’s Truth Social app. Trump’s social media venture launched in February as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech, a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Credit Suisse fined for facilitating cocaine cash laundering

ZURICH (AP) — A Swiss court has fined Credit Suisse more than $2 million for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal organization a decade-and-a-half ago. The court also ordered the confiscation of the equivalent of more than $12 million worth of deposits linked to the criminal group and opened with Credit Suisse. The bank is also on the hook for a compensatory claim of more than $19 million. That’s an amount the court said could not be confiscated due to the bank’s internal failures, which it said encouraged the money laundering. Zurich-based Credit Suisse said it will appeal the result.

As COVID fears ebb, Japan readies for tourists from abroad

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is bracing for a return of tourists from abroad, as border controls to curb the spread of coronavirus infections are gradually loosened. After two long years, Yusuke Otomo, who owns a kimono rental shop, can barely contain his excitement. Hopes are running high at such businesses catering to foreign tourists, who numbered more than 30 million people a year before the pandemic. For now, foreign tourists are allowed in limited numbers and only on group tours. Visas are being given only to certain countries, including Thailand and the U.S., that are deemed to pose a minimal health risk, so people can enter without a quarantine.

