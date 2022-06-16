AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:56 a.m. EDT

Fed’s aggressive rate hikes raise likelihood of a recession WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its... READ MORE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has pledged to do whatever it takes to curb inflation, now raging at a four-decade high and defying the Fed’s efforts so far to tame it. Increasingly, it seems, doing so might require the one painful thing the Fed has sought to avoid: A recession. A worse-than-expected inflation report for May helped spur the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of point Wednesday and to signal that more large rate hikes are likely coming. Economic history suggests that aggressive, growth-killing rate hikes could be necessary to finally control inflation. And typically, that is a prescription for a recession.

Bank of England hikes interest rates but resists bolder move

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has raised interest rates by a quarter-percentage point, shrugging off pressure for a bolder move to combat price increases that have pushed inflation to a 40-year high. While the United Kingdom’s central bank began raising interest rates earlier than its counterparts, the Bank of England is now trailing the U.S. Federal Reserve in the worldwide fight against inflation fueled by soaring food and energy prices. The Bank of England’s action Thursday took its key rate to 1.25% and marked five consecutive increases that began in December. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday, pushing it to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

This is how a higher Fed rate could affect your finances

WASHINGTON (AP) — Record low-interest mortgages are long gone. Credit card rates will likely rise. You’ll pay more for an auto loan. The unusually large three-quarter point hike in the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate is going to have a lot of impacts on Americans’ finances. The hope is that by making borrowing more expensive, the Fed will succeed in cooling demand for homes, cars and other goods and services and slow inflation.

Russian sanctions hurting small Italian fashion producers

MILAN (AP) — Small Italian fashion producers are still allowed to export to Russia despite sanctions, as long as the wholesale price is under 300 euros. But they are having a hard time getting paid due to restrictions tied to the financial sector. Italy is the largest producer of global luxury goods in the world, making 40% of high-end apparel, footwear and accessories. While Russia generates just about 3% of Italian luxury’s $101 billion in annual revenue, industry officials say it is a significant slice of business for hundreds of small and medium Italian fashion companies that cater to Russian customers.

Revlon files for bankruptcy protection amid heavy debt load

NEW YORK (AP) — Revlon, the 90-year-old multinational beauty company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, weighed down by a heavy debt load, disruptions to its supply chain network and surging costs. The New York-based company said it has received $575 million in financing from its existing lenders, which will allow it to keep its day-to-day operations running. None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the proceedings, except for Canada and the United Kingdom. The filing was made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. The company is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes

Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was,’ central banker says

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The head of the Russian Central Bank is warning that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to the way they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday that “external conditions have changed for a long time indeed, if not forever.” She spoke at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors. Russia was hit by a wide array of sanctions after the start of the Ukraine military operation.

In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets a Greek encore

KOZANI, Greece (AP) — Energy market turmoil caused by the war in Ukraine has triggered an increase in coal-fired electricity production in the European Union and a temporary slowdown in the closure of power plants long-earmarked for retirement. Greece set an ambitious timeline to end decades of reliance on lignite ‒ low-quality coal ‒ but has paused that program in response to a huge rise in natural gas prices. European policymakers, and many experts, argue that coal’s return will be short lived, acting only as a backstop until renewable capacity is increased and new power infrastructure and grid connectivity is expanded.

World shares mostly lower as US rate hike relief rally fades

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point and signaled more rate hikes were coming to fight inflation. European benchmarks and U.S. futures slipped after Tokyo and some other markets tracked Wall Street’s gains of the day before. Shares in New York rallied after the Fed’s hike, the biggest since 1994. Investors initially took heart from Chair Jerome Powell’s comments suggesting future rate increases may be more modest. But analysts warned the gains might be short-lived given the extent that high inflation has seeped into the world economy.

Euro rescue fund to get new chief as its old glory fades

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finance ministers from the 19 countries that share the euro currency could decide Thursday on a successor to lead Europe’s financial rescue fund. But a question that has hung over the monthslong race looks certain to persist: will the job winner have enough to do even as Europe battles fresh economic shocks? The European Stability Mechanism was created during the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago. In the running for the top job are two former finance ministers, Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg and Joao Leao of Portugal, plus a senior European Commission official from Italy, Marco Buti. Whoever is chosen will take over in October as the fund’s second-ever managing director, succeeding Germany’s Klaus Regling.

Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s vice chancellor is stepping up an appeal for the country’s residents to save energy after Russia’s Gazprom announced significant cuts in natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline. State-owned Gazprom announced on Tuesday that it was cutting gas flows through the undersea Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany by 40%, then, a day later, announced a further cut that brings the overall reduction to about 60%. In both cases, it cited a technical problem, saying that Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering equipment that had been sent for overhaul. The German government rejected that reasoning, saying the Russian decision was a political gambit to sow uncertainty and push up prices.

