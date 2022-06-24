AP Business SummaryBrief at 7:05 a.m. EDT

EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia’s war BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are discussing their response to the severe economic turbulence looming over the coming months as the full impact of Russia’s war sinks in and the threat of recession rises. The EU’s 27 leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday to grapple with surging inflation, energy shocks, dwindling business and consumer confidence, and growing budget pressures. The leaders also will have to... READ MORE

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are discussing their response to the severe economic turbulence looming over the coming months as the full impact of Russia’s war sinks in and the threat of recession rises. The EU’s 27 leaders gathered in Brussels on Friday to grapple with surging inflation, energy shocks, dwindling business and consumer confidence, and growing budget pressures. The leaders also will have to contend with higher borrowing costs as the European Central Bank prepares to raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years next month to counter runaway price rises. They’re gathering a day after endorsing Ukraine’s candidacy to join the bloc.

Romanian port struggles to handle flow of Ukrainian grain

CONSTANTA, Romania (AP) — With Ukraine’s seaports blockaded or captured by Russian forces, neighboring Romania’s Black Sea port of Constanta has emerged as a main conduit for the war-torn country’s grain exports amid a growing world food crisis. It’s Romania’s biggest port, home to Europe’s fastest-loading grain terminal, and has processed nearly a million tons of grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat and corn, since the Feb. 24 invasion. But port operators say that maintaining, let alone increasing, the volume they handle could soon be impossible without concerted European Union support and investment. Romanian and other EU officials have also voiced concern, lining up in recent weeks to pledge support.

Gas prices sting US workers who depend on their cars

DETROIT (AP) — Millions of Americans who rely on their cars for work are changing their habits, signing up for carpools or even ditching their cars for bicycles as gas prices recently hit $5 per gallon for the first time ever. This week, it’s averaging $4.95 per gallon nationwide, up from $3.06 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA. Some help could be on the way. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden asked Congress to suspend federal gas taxes for three months, which would shave 18.4 cents per gallon off the price of gas. He also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes. But in the meantime, gas is straining budgets.

Powell: Fed must convince public it can tame inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — As if their job weren’t hard enough at a time of raging inflation, Chair Jerome Powell and his Federal Reserve colleagues have to do more these days than decide just how much to raise interest rates without triggering a recession. They also have a sales job on their hands: Convincing the public that they will succeed in reducing inflation — now at 8.6%, a four decade high — to the central bank’s goal of 2% a year. Powell told Congress that Americans do seem reassured, at least for now: Measures of consumer sentiment show that people generally think inflation will eventually subside.

Oil industry says Granholm meeting sends ‘positive signal’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Groups representing the oil industry and refiners say a meeting with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was productive and should send a signal to markets that the United States is committed to long-term investments in the oil and refining industry. The meeting Thursday with Granholm and other top officials came as President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel as a way to relieve high gas prices that have frustrated drivers and spurred inflation. The Democratic president also called on states to suspend their own gas taxes or provide similar relief, and he delivered a public critique of the energy industry for prioritizing profits over production.

Airport chaos: European travel runs into pandemic cutbacks

LONDON (AP) — After two years of pandemic restrictions, travel demand is back, but airlines and airports that slashed jobs during the depths of the COVID-19 crisis are struggling to keep up. With the busy summer tourism season underway in Europe, passengers are encountering chaotic scenes at airports, including lengthy delays, canceled flights and headaches over lost luggage. The head of Europe’s biggest airline warned the turmoil would last all summer. Data from aviation consultancy Cirium says that nearly 2,000 flights from major continental European airports were canceled during one week this month. It’s a similar story in the United States, where airlines canceled thousands of flights over two days last week because of bad weather just as crowds of summer tourists grow.

World shares gain as investors shrug off downbeat data

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are higher in Europe and Asia despite data suggesting some economies are slowing. U.S. futures also advanced after a rally Thursday on Wall Street, where the market is headed for its first weekly gain after three weeks of punishing losses. Market players are looking ahead to U.S. inflation figures due next week and hoping that the recent moderation in prices of oil and some other commodities is a sign inflation might be abating. Trading Thursday on Wall Street was dominated by another round of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on how the Fed hopes to rein in the worst inflation in four decades without knocking the economy into a recession.

Instagram tests using AI, other tools for age verification

Instagram is testing new ways to verify the age of people using its service, including a face-scanning artificial intelligence tool, having mutual friends verify their age or uploading an ID. Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, said that beginning on Thursday, if someone tries to edit their date of birth on Instagram from under the age of 18 to 18 or over, they will be required to verify their age using one of these methods. The use of face-scanning AI, especially on teenagers, raised some alarm bells Thursday, given the checkered history of Instagram parent Meta when it comes to protecting users’ privacy.

Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota says the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. The vehicles subject to the recall include about 2,200 destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia. They were produced between March and June. The bZ4X is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.

Fewer Americans file for jobless aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans applied for jobless benefits last week as the U.S. job market remains robust despite myriad economic pressures, including four-decade high inflation. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending June 18 fell to 229,000, a decline of 2,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally mirror the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims rose by 4,500 from the previous week, to 223,500. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending June 11 was 1,315,000. That figure has hovered near 50-year lows for months.

